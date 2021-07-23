Georgia reports 2,460 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,460 new cases of coronavirus, 1,082 recoveries and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 38,945 tests have been conducted around the country of which 20,419 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 18,526 were PCR tests.

Currently 21,834 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 15,567 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 4,780 patients - in hospitals, 1,487 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 934 patients are in critical condition of which 205 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 15,215 individuals are in self-isolation and 50 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 398,081 cases of coronavirus, 370,565 recoveries and 5,656 deaths.