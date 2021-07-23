Georgian interior minister reveals reason for him to resign

The ruling Georgian Dream party will decide who is responsible for the violent events of July 5, Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri said on TV channel Rustavi 2, responding to recent demands for his resignation from the opposition, journalists and NGOs.

Gomelauri noted that it is the ruling party’s responsibility to punish all who committed violence against journalists at the Tbilisi rally.

"​​If the team (ruling party) decides that I should resign, of course, I will obey that decision,” said Gomelauri.

He condemned the violence against media on that day and said that free media and free journalists are the achievements of an independent Georgia, stating that the violence which took place at the counter rally was unprecedented, Agenda.ge reported.

Interior Minister Gomelauri expressed his condolences for deceased TV Pirveli cameraman Lekso Lashkarava, who was violently attacked by right-wing protesters on July 5 and found dead at home later on July 11.

Opposition parties, representatives of media and NGOs have been demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Garibashvili and Interior Minister Gomelauri since the death of Lekso Lashkarava.