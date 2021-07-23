Railway construction dynamically progressing in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

The construction of railways in Azerbaijan's liberated territories continues at an accelerated pace in the directions of Horadiz - Nakhchivan, Shusha, and Aghdam, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said.

According to Gurbanov, a 20-kilometer section has been prepared for the construction of a railway in the direction of Agdam.

He noted that mines complicate the creation of railway infrastructure.

"Mines were found during the construction of the railway. Fortunately, they did not explode," the chairman of the company added.