Turkey passes 65 mln-dose mark in COVID vaccinations

Turkey has administered more than 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released on July 23, Hurriyet daily news reports.

The country is continuing its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the virus’s spread, with all people aged 18 and over currently eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 39.27 million people have received their first dose, while more than 22 million are fully vaccinated.

To date, over 63.26% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

People above the age of 50 along with health care staff across Turkey have been receiving their third COVID-19 vaccine dose since the beginning of the month.