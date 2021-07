Putin, Uzbekistan’s president discuss strategic partnership issues - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday over the phone and discussed with him the issues of strategic partnership and alliance, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday, TASS reports.

"In a phone conversation with the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday. The sides also discussed a range of issues related to Russian-Uzbek ties, strategic partnership and alliance, including cooperation in combating the spread of the coronavirus infection. They discussed topical regional issues, namely the situation in Afghanistan," the statement said.