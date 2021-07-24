Afghanistan imposes night curfew in most provinces: media

Afghanistan imposed a night curfew on 31 provinces of the country's 34 provinces under the deteriorating security, a state-run TV channel reported on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

According to Radio Television of Afghanistan (RTA), it is mandatory for people in the 31 provinces to stay home between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. The decision was made by the interior ministry.

Eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Panjshir as well as Kabul province, where the national capital Kabul city is located, were not included in the restriction, the TV channel quoted a source on condition of anonymity from the interior ministry as saying.

The source said that the decision was made to check the infiltration of Taliban militants to provincial capitals, as Taliban militants have besieged several Afghan cities across the country and overrun dozens of districts in recent months.

While the U.S. and NATO troops have been withdrawing from the country, violence has been on the rise.