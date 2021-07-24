Georgia reports 2 617 new cases of coronavirus, 9 deaths

2 617 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Georgia in the last 24 hours, InterPressNews reports citing stopcov.ge.­

43 394 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. As a result, 2 617 newly confirmed cases of the infection were identified in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases detected since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is 400 698.

869 people have recovered and the total number of recovered persons has increased to 371 434.

9 more people have died of the virus. The total number of deaths has reached 5 665.