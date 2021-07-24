Mikhail Artamonov wins first bronze medal for Russia at Olympics-2020

The first sets of Taekwondo awards were played out today at the Tokyo Olympics. Russian athlete Mikhail Artamonov (58 kg) won the first Russian bronze at the Olympic games.

Having lost in the semi-finals, Artamonov defeated Argentine athlete Lucas Lautaro Guzman in the fight for third place.

Thus, on the first day of the 2020 Olympics, Russia has already won two medals - silver by Anastasia Galashina in women’s 10 m rifle and bronze by Mikhail Artamonov in taekwondo.