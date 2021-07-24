Another shortened working week in Dagestan

In Dagestan, due to the holidays, for the second week in a row, the weekends coincide with non-working days.

This week Dagestanis are resting due to the celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

The next week begins with the Day of the Constitution of Dagestan, adopted on July 26, 1994. Since 1995 this day has been a day off on the territory of the republic.

It should be noted that the Constitution adopted in 1994 was updated on July 10, 2003, but it was decided to continue celebrations on July 26.