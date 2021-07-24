Blinken's assistant to visit Algeria, Morocco and Kuwait

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East, Joey Hood, will visit Algeria, Morocco and Kuwait on July 24-29, the press service of the State Department informed.

In Algeria, the American diplomat will meet with the country's leader to discuss "bilateral and regional issues." In Morocco, Hood "will meet with representatives of the government, local business, and civil society.” In Kuwait, he will join "the Secretary of State (Anthony Blinken - ed.) during his visit to the region."

The State Department announced that Blinken will visit India and Kuwait on July 26-29.