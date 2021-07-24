Russian tourists on stand up paddle boards rescued in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, Russian tourists who went out into the open sea on paddle boards in the evening were rescued.

"During the control mission at night in conditions of limited visibility at a considerable distance from the coast, a group of tourists in distress on the water was found," the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic informed.

The employees of the State Inspectorate for Small Vessels of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Abkhazia, together with the border FSB of the Russian Federation in the republic took part in the rescue operation.