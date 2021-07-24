Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan settle border incident

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed on the inadmissibility of any work on the disputed section of the border, where the shootout took place today.

A meeting of border guards of the two countries was held today in the Batken district of the Batken region, which was also attended by heads of districts and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. As a result of the meeting, it was decided not to allow any work to be carried out in the areas of the Kum-Mazar area of ​​the Kyrgyz Republic and Somoniyon (Dakhma) of the Republic of Tajikistan.

To prevent incidents, it was decided to follow the line of conduct at the border and carry out joint patrols.