ISIS fighters disguised as women tried to infiltrate Iran

A group of ISIS militants (an organization banned in Russia) was detained in Iran. Terrorists tried to infiltrate Iranian territory through Khuzestan province from neighbouring Iraq. They were disguised as women, Pars Today reports.

ISIS declared its own state in 2014 on the territory of Iraq and Syria. As a result of the airstrikes of the American coalition and the Russian Aerospace Forces, the militants were completely defeated. Some of them fled to Libya and Afghanistan.