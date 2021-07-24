Armenian gymnast reaches finals of Tokyo Olympics

Armenian national team gymnast Artur Davtyan reached the finals of the Tokyo Olympics in the vault. He scored 14.866 points and finished second in his subgroup. The athlete from South Korea became the first with the same score.

Artur Davtyan is one of the most titled gymnasts in the republic. In 2019 he became the champion of the European Games, in 2021 he won the European Championship. He is the medalist of the 2013 and 2016 European Championships.

Previously, Davtyan was unable to overcome the qualification round in the vault competition.