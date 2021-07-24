Azerbaijani boxer to meet with world champion in 1/8 finals

22-year-old Azerbaijani boxer Magomed Abdullayev, performing in the weight category over 91 kg, defeated his opponent from Bahrain Danis Latipov in the 1/16 finals. The fight ended with a score of 3-1 in favour of Abdullayev.

In the 1/8 finals, he will face the most qualified opponent - the world champion and heavyweight favourite - Bakhodir Jalolov from Uzbekistan. The fight will take place on July 29th.

“The first fight is always difficult because you have to get used to the atmosphere, the ring, gloves,” says Magomed Abdullaev in an interview with the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports after defeating Latipov. ”Fatigue was an obstacle. This is usual for first fights. It should be easier further. Fortunately, I managed to win today. I did not meet with Danis Latipov before, but I know him.”