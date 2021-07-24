Turkey refuses to submit report on Hagia Sophia to UNESCO

Turkey rejected the UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s report on the Hagia Sophia and Kariye mosques.

"Turkey rejects the provisions of the advisory committee's report, which are inconsistent with the current situation. They appear to have been written for biased and political reasons," the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s communiqué reads. "Turkey will continue to carry out painstaking and thorough work to protect those registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List objects with observance of its rights, warrants and obligations ".