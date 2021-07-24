Georgia to increase number of hospital beds due to growth of Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health will increase the number of beds in hospitals and Covid- hotels. The decision was taken amid the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

"We have added beds both in the hospital sector and in pediatric clinics, the number of beds in Covid-hotels is growing," Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said at a media briefing.

Yesterday, 2,617 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Georgia. The proportion of infected people out of the total number tested in 24 hours is approximately 6%, in the last two weeks - 5.55%, in a week - 6.15%.