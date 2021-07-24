People's Artist of Azerbaijan Samed Samedov passed away at 73

Today, at the age of 73, the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, singer Samed Samedov passed away, Trend News Agency reports with a reference to the source familiar with the situation.

Samed Samedov was born on September 17, 1946, in the Turkmen USSR, the city of Ashgabat. Since 1988 he has been known as the "King of Weddings" as he often performed at weddings.

In 2011, Samedov became the People's Artist of Azerbaijan.