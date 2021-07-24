Pashinyan meets with leaders of non-parliamentary parties

Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the leaders of the parties that did not enter parliament following the early elections on June 20.

The message of the Cabinet of Ministers said that this was the first such meeting, but a similar meeting was already held on July 9.

The meeting with Pashinyan was attended by the leader of the Republic party Aram Sargsyan, the chairman of the Liberal Party Samvel Babayan, the head of the Alliance Tigran Urikhanyan, the chairman of the Fair Armenia party Norayr Norikyan, the head of Sovereign Armenia David Sanasaryan, the representative of the Democratic Party Tigran Arzakantsyan, the head of the European party of Armenia Tigran Khzmalyan, the leader of the Christian Democratic Party of Armenia Levon Shirinyan, the chairman of the United Homeland party Mher Terteryan, leader of the Conservative Party Mikael Hayrapetyan and chairman of the Social-Democratic Party Hnchakyan Sedrak Achemyan.