Putin and Tokayev discuss situation in Afghanistan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev held telephone conversations with his colleague from the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on security in Central Asia.

"The heads of state discussed the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the stability and security of Central Asia, the importance of coordinated actions of the two states and other countries of the region in order to ensure their successful socio-economic development," the press service of Tokayev informed.