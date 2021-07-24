Protesters against Covid-19 restrictions in France clash with police

French anti-riot police fired teargas as clashes broke out during protests in central Paris against Covid-19 curbs and vaccination, TRT World reports with a reference to the French local television.

Television pictures on Saturday showed police trying to push back demonstrators near the capital's Gare Saint-Lazare railway station after the protesters pushed over a police motorbike carrying several officers.

At another protest called by far-right politicians in west Paris, demonstrators opposed to anti-virus measures carried banners reading "Stop the dictatorship", TRT World informs.