Azerbaijan publishes statistics on vaccinated against Covid-19

Over the past 24 hours, 55,286 people got jabs against coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Trend News Agency reports with a reference to the Headquarters under the government of the republic.

In 24 hours, the first dose of the vaccine was received by 17,785 people, the second - by 37,501.

A total of 4,516,987 people were already vaccinated in Azerbaijan.

Over the past day, 412 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, 125 people recovered.