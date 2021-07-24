Foreigners required vaccination passport to enter Azerbaijan
From now on, when entering Azerbaijan, foreigners and stateless persons over 18 years old will have to present at the border a passport confirming the full course of vaccination against COVID-19.
The government of the republic made such changes to the "Temporary rules on the organization of flights and passenger transportation by air in the Republic of Azerbaijan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic".
Vestnik Kavkaza
