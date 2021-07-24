Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns Yerevan's statement on ‘status’ of Nagorno-Karabakh

As there is no "Nagorno-Karabakh", so there is no question of "status".

"Nagorno-Karabakh" and its "status" do not have any legal force. This position was expressed by the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva, responding to the statement of the media and public diplomacy department of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on July 23.

"Of course, the fact that the Armenian Foreign Ministry closely monitors the interviews and speeches of the President of Azerbaijan is good. However, it is important not just to read these interviews, but to understand them correctly and draw conclusions. Firstly, yes, our ancestors lived in Zangezur, this is a historical fact. Our compatriots, who historically lived here, as well as in other parts of modern Armenia, became victims of the policy of ethnic cleansing and were expelled from their homes, which is a historical reality. As for the absurd statement on the "occupation" of Armenian territories by Azerbaijan, as clearly noted by President Ilham Aliyev, we have reached our borders and are gaining a foothold on them. Armenia, which does not want to put up with the post-war realities, as an aggressor country, demonstrating disrespect for international law for decades, must first think before talking about the norms of international law,” Abdullayeva noted.