Dushanbe claims shootout with Kyrgyzstan took place on territory of Tajikistan

The State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan said that the incident with the shootout on the border with Kyrgyzstan took place on the territory of Tajikistan. According to the State Committee for National Security, the statement by Kyrgyz border service that the Kummazor site is under the jurisdiction of Bishkek "has no legal basis."

”According to the documents on the national territorial demarcation of 1924-1927 and the agreements of the 1989 parity commission, this site completely belongs to the Republic of Tajikistan," the statement reads.