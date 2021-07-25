Olympic shooter Batsarashkina wins first gold for Russia at 2020 Games in Tokyo

Russia’s Vitalina Batsarashkina won gold on Sunday in women’s 10-meter air pistol competition at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, TASS reports.

Batsarashkina, 24, set a new Olympic Record having posted a result of 240.3 points. Bulgaria’s Antoaneta Kostadinova took the silver with the result of 239.4 points, while Ranxin Jiang of China packed the bronze with 218.0 points.

This is the first gold medal of the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports.

On Saturday, Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10 meters air rifle competition.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.