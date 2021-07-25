In upcoming talks, US diplomat Wendy Sherman to seek ‘guardrails’ with China to manage competition and avoid conflict

The United States views upcoming high-level meetings between American and Chinese diplomats as an opportunity to prevent growing bilateral tensions devolving into misunderstandings and even conflict, senior US officials said on Saturday, SCMP reports.

Following visits to allies in East Asia, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman will arrive in Tianjin on Sunday for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and foreign vice-minister Xie Feng.

Officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden are casting the meetings not as an opportunity to haggle over specific points of friction, but to set broad parameters for the relationship at large.