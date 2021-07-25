Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Syria: Ministry

Two Turkish soldiers have been killed and two wounded in an attack on their armoured vehicle in northern Syria, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

The ministry said Turkish forces immediately launched retaliatory fire.

“Our punitive fire against terrorist positions is continuing,” a statement shared on Twitter said.

It said the attack was in the region where Turkey launched a cross-border operation, “Euphrates Shield”, in 2016 to drive away ISIL (ISIS) fighters and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Media reports said the attack was in the al-Bab area.