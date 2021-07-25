Russia reports 24,072 new coronavirus cases in past day

Russia’s new confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 24,072 in the past 24 hours to 6,126,541, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, TASS reports.

Russia’s relative coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.39% in the past day, the latest data suggest.

Specifically, 2,191 new coronavirus cases were identified in the Moscow Region, 1,934 in St. Petersburg, 534 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 491 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 484 in the Krasnoyarsk Region in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Currently, 482,033 people are undergoing medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Russia, the latest figures show.