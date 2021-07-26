Azerbaijan army positions subjected to fire in direction of Kalbajar district

Azerbaijani positions along the border with Armenia came under fire in the early hours of Monday morning, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Armenian Armed Forces used firearms and grenade launchers to attack Azerbaijani positions in the Kalbajar District from various positions in the Basarkechar District at 03:00 am on July 26," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces "are taking appropriate retaliatory measures."