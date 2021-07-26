Kazakhstan documents record high 6,637 daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakh doctors have detected 6,637 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours which is six more than the day before, the highest indicator in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of infections has reached 535,906, the state interagency anti-coronavirus commission reported on Monday.

With the population of 18.9 mln, the share of the infected makes up 2.8%, and the infection parameter over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents has been at 0.03%.

According to the commission’s data, in all, 449,377 people have recovered with 2,381 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours. A day earlier, 2,757 recoveries were reported. The number of the coronavirus fatalities to date has risen to 5,452, increasing over the past 24 hours by 70.

Since August 1 of last year, Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry began to collect the data on the coronavirus infections in a different way. The statistics includes separately the COVID-19 cases confirmed by a laboratory and cases of pneumonia with a negative PCR test but with clinical and epidemiological signs of the coronavirus infection. As of July 26, 59,671 patients with this type of pneumonia were detected in the country, 3,625 patients with this diagnosis died.