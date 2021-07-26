Russian PM arrives on Iturup island

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived on the island of Iturup, which is one of the South Kuril Islands claimed by Japan, Kyodo news reported on 26 July.

Mishustin noted he has recently discussed measures to stimulate economic and investment activity in the Kuril Islands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that this set of measures is unprecedented.

During the visit, Mishustin also stated that the possibility of introducing a free customs territory in the Kuril Islands is currently being discussed. According to the prime minister, Russia will consider the possibility of tax exemptions for entrepreneurs and investors who work in the Kuril Islands.