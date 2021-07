'Agile Spirit' military exercises kick-off in Georgia

The Agile Spirit 2021 multinational exercise has kicked off in Georgia today.

2,500 troops from 15 NATO allied and partner countries are scheduled to take part in Agile Spirit 2021, a Georgian Defence Forces and US Army Europe and Africa cooperatively-led, joint multinational brigade-level exercise, incorporating a simulated command post exercise, field training, and joint multinational, battalion-level combined arms live-fire exercises.

Other participating countries are Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, and Azerbaijan.



This year is the first in which a combined multinational airborne operation with participation from Georgia, the United Kingdom, and Poland will take place.



Also, for the first time, special operation forces from Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and Poland will perform combined operations at the Sorta training area.

