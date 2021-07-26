Russians win Olympic bronze in men’s synchronized 10m platform diving

Russia’s Alexander Bondar and Viktor Minibaev have won bronze medals in men’s synchronized 10m platform diving event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Russians were placed third with 439.92 points. The British duo of Tom Daley and Matty Lee took the gold (471.81), while China’s Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen won the silver.

Bondar, 27, represented Ukraine before 2015. He has two silver and two bronze medals at world championships and won European championships five times. Minibaev, 30, won four silver medals and one bronze at world championships. He is also a five-time European championship winner.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team is placed seventh in the overall medal standings with one gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

The Tokyo Olympics will run through August 8.