Georgia reports 1,264 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,264 new cases of coronavirus, 1,665 recoveries and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

19,375 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 9,807 of the 19,375 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,568 were PCR tests.

The country has had 404,023 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 5.73 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 374,753 of the 404,023 patients have recovered, while 5,714 have died from the virus. Currently 23,530 individuals remain infected with Covid-19.

Starting today individuals will be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines Georgia received from the US as a gift last week.

5,247 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 967 of the 5,247 patients are in critical condition. 216 of the 967 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 17,023 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 6,575,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 404,339 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.