U.S. provides 1.5 mln doses of Moderna vaccine to Tajikistan

The U.S. government provided Tajikistan with 1.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine doses represent humanitarian assistance from the United States for the people of Tajikistan and arrived on Monday, July 26. This donation builds upon the $9 million in assistance the United States has provided to Tajikistan to combat COVID-19 since March 2020.

The vaccines are delivered to Tajikistan through the COVAX facility, which in March 2021, provided 192,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Tajikistan through funds also provided partially by the U.S. government.

The United States has already given $3.5 billion in assistance to COVAX in order to supply the world with vaccines, making the United States the largest contributor worldwide to defeating this virus.