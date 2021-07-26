Georgian PM comments on possibility of new lockdown

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the government has no plans to reimpose coronavirus restrictions ‘because the state economy will not withstand them.’

At today’s governmental meeting he stated that the authorities have decided to ‘manage the epidemiological situation in the country rather than impose lockdown and other restrictions.’

Garibashvili has urged the public to receive vaccines and to trust scientists and not various ‘anti-vaccine fake information and Facebook pages.’

He stated that ‘practically there are no deaths’ among individuals who have been innoculated.

"I wish coronavirus vaccines to be available in all Georgian villages for the vaccination process to be possible on site," Agenda.ge cited Garibashvili as saying.

According to him, the ‘irresponsible rallies’ over the past two weeks, connected with the death of a cameraman who was beaten by right-wing activists during Tbilisi Pride events in early July, triggered a surge in new infections.