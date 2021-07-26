Serious COVID-19 cases in Israel top 100

Serious cases of COVID in Israel topped 100 as of Sunday evening, reaching a high not seen in the country since May 1.

According to data released by the Israeli Health Ministry, 101 people in Israel are currently hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19. That figure was just 86 on Friday. Serious cases of COVID have not exceeded 100 since May 1, when 103 people were listed as in serious condition. Since then, the figure continued a steady decline until mid-June, when it began to tick upwards again.

The number of COVID patients in serious condition has doubled in just the past 10 days, but is still a fraction of the peak seen during the third wave, in January, when there were more than 1,100 serious cases. During the second wave in the fall, serious cases hit a peak of 850 in October.

As of Sunday evening, there were close to 11,000 active COVID cases in Israel, compared to 1,990 on July 1. Currently, 201 patients with COVID are hospitalized, 101 in serious condition, 24 in critical condition and 19 on ventilators. So far in July, 29 people have died of COVID in Israel, compared to nine people in the entire month of June, Times of Israel reported.

According to a report last week, those who have become seriously ill during the current COVID uptick are released from hospital more quickly than similar patients during past waves.