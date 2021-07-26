German MP stresses need to complete Nord Stream 2 construction

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s construction should be completed and put into operation as soon as possible, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD)’s faction in the Bundestag Rolf Mutzenich told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland editorial association.

"It would be the right thing to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2 and put it into operation. We need gas as a transitional technology because Germany wants to quickly switch to alternative energy sources and at the same time abandon nuclear and coal energy", Mutzenich noted. He welcomed the recent deal between Germany and the US on Nord Stream 2, expressing the opinion that "ditching the project would be disadvantageous for Germany in terms of implementing its energy policy."

Meanwhile, the SPD faction’s leader assured that Germany would support Ukraine. "We will not leave Ukraine in trouble, we would even like to discuss cooperation in the field of hydrogen generation with the [Ukrainian] authorities," the politician stated.