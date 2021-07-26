Russian Football Union inks contract with national team’s new head coach

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has signed a contract with the national team’s new head coach, Valery Karpin, the RFU press service reported on Monday.

"Karpin is the new head coach of the Russian national football team," the press service said in a statement adding that the specialist officially signed a contract today.

The press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on July 23 that 52-year-old Karpin, who currently manages the Russian Premier League (RPL) Rostov football club, would take charge of the national football team replacing Stanislav Cherchesov.

According to the RFU’s previous statement, the contract with Karpin would be in force until the end of the year and stipulated an option of expanding the deal based on the results of the team’s future performance.

Last month at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in St. Petersburg, Russia. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

On June 30, the RFU Technical Committee gathered for a session to assess the performance of the national team at the European football championship. The Committee gave Cherchesov’s endeavors at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup low marks branding them unsatisfactory. On July 8, the RFU stated that the head coach of the national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, and the governing football body of Russia had severed their contract.