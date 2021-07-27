Russia ranks 4th in overall medals standings after Day 3 at Tokyo Olympics

The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 4th place of the overall medals standings after Day 3 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, which kicked off on July 23.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts four gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

A total of 22 sets of medals were at the stake on Monday and Russian athletes won three gold, one silver, and one bronze medals.

Gold medals went to Sofia Pozdnyakova in women’s individual sabre fencing event; to Maxim Khramtsov - in in men’s under-60kg weight category taekwondo competition; and to the team of gymnasts, who won the gold on Monday in men’s artistic gymnastics team event (Denis Ablyazin, David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagorny).

The silver medal went to Sofya Velikaya in sabre fencing and the bronze was clinched by Alexander Bondar and Viktor Minibaev in men’s synchronized 10m platform diving event.

The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is currently topped by hosts Japan (eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals). It is followed by the national team of the United States (seven gold, three silver and four bronze medals) and the Chinese team in the third place with six gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.