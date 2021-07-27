Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 16,809

Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 16,809 on Monday, the highest since early May, from 14,230 a day earlier, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 63 people.

The ministry added that 5,585 more patients recovered.

Daily COVID-19 infections have more than tripled from a low of 4,418 on July 4 after all restrictions were lifted.

Turkey has administered nearly 67.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released on Monday.

According to Health Ministry data, nearly 39.75 million people have gotten their first dose, while over 23.5 million have received their second jabs as well.

Meanwhile, over 1.32 million vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, the figures showed.

To date, 64% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, Anadolu agency reported.