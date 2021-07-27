Leaving "footprint" in Middle East, U.S. looking for "threats" from Russia and China?

Leaving "footprints" in the Middle East, Washington is looking for new "threats" from Beijing and Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on U.S. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. John Hyten's statement.

“You've seen it in Afghanistan and you're seeing it play out now in Iraq.” Hyten said. “We have to not ignore the threats in the Middle East, but deal with the threat to the Middle East in a different way, with a smaller footprint, so we can divert more of our body on threats in China and Russia," Hyten said on Monday.

"Perhaps, before diverting the body to new 'threats', Washington should have removed its 'small footprints' in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Syria?" the Russian diplomat suggested ironically, commenting on the U.S. commander's statement.