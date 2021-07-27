Russia's mixed team wins Olympic silver in 10m air pistol competition

A mixed team from Russia won the Olympic silver in the 10m air pistol competition in Japan on Tuesday.

Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov were runner-ups in the second qualification round. In the final, the Russians lost 14:16 to Ranxin Jiang and Wei Pang of China. The bronze went to the Ukrainian team of Alena Kostevich and Oleg Omelchuk.

Batsarashkina and Chernousov brought the Russian team its seventh Tokyo Olympics silver. As of today, the Russian national team, participating under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts five gold, seven silver and three bronze medals.

The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is currently topped by the national team of the United States (eight gold, three silver and eight bronze medals), followed by hosts Japan (eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals). It is followed by and the Chinese team in the third place with seven gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.