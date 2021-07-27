Main » News

Russian company Biocad starts trials of its COVID vaccine

Russian Health Ministry issued permission to the Biocad biological technology company to carry out clinical trials of a new coronavirus vaccine, the state drug registry indicates.

According to the registry, the clinical trials aim to "assess the safety and the immunogenic efficiency of a recombinant vector vaccine, based on AAV5-RBS-D, for prevention of COVID-19."

The state registry notes that the trials will last until late 2026 and will involve 360 patients. The vaccine will be administered via an intramuscular injection.

The St.-Petersburg based company Biocad develops and produces generic and original drugs for treatment of autoimmune and genetic diseases, such as cancer, AIDS, multiple sclerosis and others.

