Russians win bronze at Olympics in 10m air rifle mixed team event

Russian shooters Yulia Karimova and Sergey Kamensky won bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

The Russians defeated South Korea’s Kwon Eun-ji and Nam Tae-yun 17-9.

In the final, Americans Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky will face China’s Yang Qian and Yang Haoran.

Russians Anastasiia Galashina and Vladimir Maslennikov secured the fifth place in the second qualification.

Karimova and Kamensky won the fourth bronze medal for Team ROC at the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier on Tuesday, Russians Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov won the Olympic silver in the 10m air pistol competition.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, is ranked fourth in medal standings. It boasts five gold, seven silver, and four bronze medals. The US is the leader with eight gold, three silver and eight bronze medals, followed by Japan (8-2-3) and China (7-5-7).

Karimova, 27, is a two-time European Champion (2020), as well as the World Champion (2018). Kamensky, 33, won twice at the 2018 World Championship, and garnered two gold medals at the 2019 European Games and seven gold medals at the European Championship.