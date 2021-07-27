Georgia earns $17 mln from peaches and nectarines export

Georgia has exported 19 tonnes of peaches and nectarines worth $17 million from May 1 to July 25, which is 6.3 tonnes more than in the same period of last year, the Ministry of Agriculture of Georgia announced.

The ministry says the value of export has increased by $5.9 million compared to the same period of 2020.

Georgian peaches and nectarines were mainly exported to: Russia – 11,935 tonnes, Armenia – 5,872 tonnes, Azerbaijan – 269 tonnes, Ukraine – 493 tonnes, Belarus – 99 tonnes, Kazakhstan – 95 tonnes, Moldova – 116 tonnes, Slovenia 38 tonnes, Agenda.ge reported.