Russia's non-state pension fund savings total 3 trillion rubles

Total holdings in Russia's non-governmental pension funds (NPFs) in the first half of 2021 increased to 3 trillion rubles, according to the financial statements of NPFs.

According to the Kommersant newspaper, at end-H1, the number of participants who transferred their pension savings to NPFs totalled 37 million, but their number has declined by 55,700 in Q2.

In H1, NPF pension savings exceeded 2 trillion rubles.

The number of insured persons receiving pensions reached 38 million people.

At the end of the first half of 2021, more than 5 trillion rubles were as-signed for paying pensions to 75 million Russians.