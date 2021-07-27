Daily COVID-19 cases hit 3,666 in Georgia

Georgia has reported 3,666 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours which is a record high figure since January 2021.

Seventeen individuals have died and 1,335 have recovered from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours.

Georgia has reported 407,689 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 376,088 of the 407,689 individuals have recovered, while 5,731 have died from the virus.

Almost 26,000 individuals remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia currently, Agenda.ge reported.

418,398 individuals have been inoculated in Georgia since March 2021, while less than half of this number have received both doses of a vaccine.

The Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines and the German-US Pfizer vaccines are available in the country currently.