Georgian health officials urge people to vaccinate against COVID-19

Head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze has stated that the epidemiological situation ‘is getting worse’ in Georgia.

According to him, 5,000 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, while the country has the resources to ensure 7,000-8,000 beds.

He noted that planned services were temporarily suspended in hospitals and they were shifted to urgent services.

Gamkrelidze urged people to vaccinate rather than attend weddings and other ceremonies.

Deputy head of NCDC Paata Imnadze said that the people ‘who differentiate vaccines from one another and refuse to vaccinate because of the absence of a particular vaccine may be more dangerous than anti-vaccine individuals.’

He also urged companies to encourage vaccination amongst personnel and observe coronavirus guidelines ‘otherwise they will find themselves in a very poor condition (due to new restrictions or the refusal of tourists to arrive).

Georgia has reported two cases of Delta plus variant of coronavirus earlier today, while 40-50% of the 3,666 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours had contracted the Delta variant, Agenda.ge reported.